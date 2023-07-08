 Skip navigation
Steelers’ Calvin Austin thinks missing rookie season was a blessing in disguise

  
Published July 8, 2023 11:16 AM

Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin missed his entire rookie season last year, but he’s not sure that was a bad thing for him in the long run.

Austin suffered a foot injury in training camp and never got on the field in either the preseason or the regular season, but he believes a year of professional experience purely focusing on the mental side of the game can help him.

“In the beginning, it was extremely tough,” Austin said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, “just because I really wanted to go out there and be able to contribute right away. But I was just blessed to be in the position I am in, because from my teammates to the coaches and the training staff, how they all surrounded me and filled me up and kept me around, it made it to where last year was a blessing because I got to watch and learn — everything. And that’s why now I feel like, I know I didn’t play — but I feel like I got a whole year of experience under my belt.”

The Steelers’ coaching staff has indicated that the speedy Austin can help in a lot of different places, and this year he feels poised to deliver.