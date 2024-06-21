Steelers claim DL Willington Previlon off waivers

The Steelers claimed defensive lineman Willington Previlon off waivers on Friday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

The Falcons cut Previlon and offensive lineman Nolan Potter on Thursday.

Previlon went undrafted out of Rutgers in 2020, where he made 71 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and three passes defensed in his career.

He signed with the Packers and spent his rookie season on their practice squad. Previlon was cut by the Packers out of the preseason again in 2021, and he later signed to the Bucs’ practice squad.

Previlon was on the Cowboys’ practice squad for most of last season after the Bucs cut him out of training camp.

He has never played a regular-season game.