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Steelers claim P Aidan Laros off waivers, release WR Brandon Johnson

  
Published June 9, 2026 05:52 PM

The Steelers added a punter to their roster on Tuesday.

They announced that they have claimed Aidan Laros off of waivers. Laros was dropped by the Buccaneers on Monday.

Laros, who is from South Africa, punted at Kentucky during his final two college seasons and went undrafted in April. He also played at Charlotte and Tennessee-Martin and had an average of 45.8 yards per punt over his entire collegiate run.

The Steelers released wide receiver Brandon Johnson in a corresponding move. Johnson had one catch for nine yards during a 2024 stint with the Steelers and he had 25 catches for 326 yards and five touchdowns in 20 games with the Broncos in his first two NFL seasons.