Steelers confirm Jalen Ramsey will wear No. 5

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey posted a picture of a Steelers jersey with his name and the No. 5 earlier this month and the Steelers confirmed that their new acquisition will be sporting the digit this fall.

The Steelers posted a picture of Ramsey in a Steelers uniform with the number he’s been wearing since the 2021 season. Ramsey wore No. 20 after being drafted by the Jaguars and kept wearing it with the Rams in 2020 before switching after the NFL relaxed restrictions on which players can wear which numbers.

The Steelers still list punter Cameron Johnston as wearing No. 5 on their online roster, but there will presumably be an announcement of a new number for him in the near future.

Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith were acquired in a trade with the Dolphins last month. Smith has not been issued a number by the Steelers yet.