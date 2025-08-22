Steelers DL Derrick Harmon carted off with knee injury

Steelers first-round defensive lineman Derrick Harmon was carted off the field late in the first half of Thursday night’s preseason finale.

Harmon got tangled with Panthers offensive lineman Brandon Walton and was twisted to the ground awkwardly. On the play, Panthers quarterback Jack Plummer threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end James Mitchell with 17 seconds left in the second quarter.

Harmon was emotional on the cart as he left for the training room.

The Steelers have ruled out Harmon with a knee injury.

Harmon, who had one tackle before he left, was expected to start as a rookie.

The Steelers list wide receiver Brandon Johnson as questionable to return with a foot injury.