Steelers elevate cornerbacks Tre Flowers and D’Shawn Jamison for tonight vs. Texans

The Steelers are adding some depth to their secondary and special teams for tonight’s game against the Texans.

Pittsburgh elevated cornerbacks Tre Flowers and D’Shawn Jamison to the active roster from the practice squad. They’ll both be able to play tonight.

Neither Flowers nor Jamison has played much this season, and when they have played it has been on special teams. So they aren’t likely to make a significant impact tonight, but they’re available if needed.

Jamison, who can return kicks and is a gunner on punts, has played for the Steelers the last two weeks and is likely to be part of their special teams tonight as well.