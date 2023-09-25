Steelers expect to arrive in Pittsburgh this afternoon after long travel delay

The Steelers are still not home from Sunday night’s game in Las Vegas after a travel nightmare, but they’re hoping to be home soon.

The team plan had to make an unscheduled landing in Kansas City, and the entire team was stuck on the plane on the runway for several hours.

But the team flight should be taking off any minute now and should land in Pittsburgh this afternoon, according to multiple reports.

The Steelers will travel again this week, playing at Houston on Sunday.