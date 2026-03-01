Steelers face the loss of team MVP Kenneth Gainwell in free agency

The Steelers could be losing their 2025 team MVP.

Via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, running back Kenneth Gainwell will be testing the market next week upon expiration of his one-year deal with the Steelers. (Post-Combine, Gainwell’s agent surely has a good idea as to what the market will be.)

Gainwell was a bargain for the Steelers a year ago, signing a one-year, $1.79 million deal.

Last year, Gainwell had a career-high 537 rushing yards, a career-high 486 receiving yards, and a career-high eight touchdowns. He appeared in 17 games with only two starts.

Starter Jaylen Warren currently makes $5.9 million per year, on a deal that runs through 2027. He had 958 rushing yards, 333 receiving yards, and eight total touchdowns last year.

If Gainwell leaves, he’ll be the first team MVP to exit in free agency since 1996, when quarterback Neil O’Donnell defected for the Jets.

Whether someone will offer a significant contract to Gainwell remains to be seen. The simple reality for the Steelers, given the nature of the running back position, is that they’ll find another veteran running back to take a one-year deal similar to the one Gainwell signed last March, if Gainwell goes to a new team.