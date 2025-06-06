 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250605.jpg
Rodgers reportedly will sign with Steelers
nbc_pft_1ptnflgame_250605.jpg
How it’s possible to score only 1 point in NFL
nbc_pft_brownsqbroom_250605.jpg
Rees can see all five CLE QBs winning starting job

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250605.jpg
Rodgers reportedly will sign with Steelers
nbc_pft_1ptnflgame_250605.jpg
How it’s possible to score only 1 point in NFL
nbc_pft_brownsqbroom_250605.jpg
Rees can see all five CLE QBs winning starting job

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers got what they wanted, even if many fans are dismayed

  
Published June 5, 2025 08:09 PM

The Steelers wanted him. Their fans weren’t quite as committed.

While plenty of Steelers fans surely support whatever the team chooses to do, a sense of dismay emerged from more than a few Terrible Towel wavers. Whether they regard Rodgers as a barnstorming opportunist who is hoping to exit the NFL with a better final chapter or whether they resent his failure to pounce on the team’s interest in signing him (Cam Heyward’s words resonated in Steelers Nation) or whether they simply don’t like him, the anti-Aaron sentiment has been palpable.

Beyond the anecdotal evidence of fans complaining about Rodgers, we posted a couple of polls that posed a simple question. The first one, in late March, generated a 55.9-percent “no” vote. The second, a day after he appeared with Pat McAfee and aired grievances and spewed conspiracy theories, saw the negative response spike to 70 percent.

If the Steelers play well, the naysayers will change their tune. But if the Steelers struggle and/or if Rodgers doesn’t play dramatically better than the team’s quarterbacks in recent years (the bar is fairly low), the fans will not keep quiet.

For the team, the stakes are high. They’ve changed their ways in an effort to alter the outcome of the past eight seasons, which have featured zero playoff wins. That’s the longest the Steelers have gone between playoff wins since the first time they won a postseason contest on December 23, 1972 — better known as the Immaculate Reception game.