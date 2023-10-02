Steelers have travel trouble for second straight game, flight home from Houston delayed

Another week, another travel delay for the Steelers.

The Steelers endured an hours-long delay before they could fly home from Houston after today’s loss to the Texans, although they’ve now been cleared for takeoff, according to team spokesman Burt Lauten.

“We were delayed this evening due to a mechanical issue with our charter plane following the game in Houston. We have now been cleared to safely fly back to Pittsburgh,” Lauten wrote on social media about four and a half hours after the Steelers’ game ended.

The Steelers also had a long delay last week, when their flight home from Las Vegas had to make an unscheduled landing in Kansas City. They got home about seven hours late on Monday.

The good news for the Steelers is that they’re home against the Ravens next week and have their bye after that. It will be three weeks before they’re on the road again.