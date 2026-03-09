Steelers have two key receivers, and no clear starting quarterback

Last year, the Steelers traded for, and paid, receiver DK Metcalf without having a clear answer at starting quarterback under contract. This year, they traded for, and paid, receiver Michael Pittman Jr. without having a clear answer at starting quarterback under contract.

They’re supposedly waiting for Aaron Rodgers. If they do for the rest of the week, they’ll likely miss out on multiple affordable options — like Geno Smith, who could possibly be had for $1.3 million. Other potential candidates include Kirk Cousins.

If Rodgers decides not to play (or if he plays for someone else), the Steelers could be SOL. They’d be forced to go with Will Howard or Mason Rudolph, or to draft someone.

Regardless, the Steelers have made a major investment in the receiver position. It becomes critical to have a quarterback who can get them the ball. The sooner they know who it is, the less concerned Steeler Nation will be.