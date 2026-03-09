 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_gainwell_260309.jpg
Gainwell signs ‘very good deal’ with Buccaneers
nbc_pftpm_pittman_260309.jpg
How PIT adding Pittman Jr. could impact Metcalf
nbc_pftpm_wills_260309.jpg
Dolphins sign ‘unproven’ Willis to three-year deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_gainwell_260309.jpg
Gainwell signs ‘very good deal’ with Buccaneers
nbc_pftpm_pittman_260309.jpg
How PIT adding Pittman Jr. could impact Metcalf
nbc_pftpm_wills_260309.jpg
Dolphins sign ‘unproven’ Willis to three-year deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers have two key receivers, and no clear starting quarterback

  
Published March 9, 2026 01:45 PM

Last year, the Steelers traded for, and paid, receiver DK Metcalf without having a clear answer at starting quarterback under contract. This year, they traded for, and paid, receiver Michael Pittman Jr. without having a clear answer at starting quarterback under contract.

They’re supposedly waiting for Aaron Rodgers. If they do for the rest of the week, they’ll likely miss out on multiple affordable options — like Geno Smith, who could possibly be had for $1.3 million. Other potential candidates include Kirk Cousins.

If Rodgers decides not to play (or if he plays for someone else), the Steelers could be SOL. They’d be forced to go with Will Howard or Mason Rudolph, or to draft someone.

Regardless, the Steelers have made a major investment in the receiver position. It becomes critical to have a quarterback who can get them the ball. The sooner they know who it is, the less concerned Steeler Nation will be.