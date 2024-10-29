 Skip navigation
Steelers have won 22 straight Monday night home games

  
Published October 29, 2024 12:05 PM

The last time the Steelers lost at home on a Monday night, Russell Wilson was two years old. Most of his teammates weren’t born. Coach Mike Tomlin was a 19-year-old college student at William & Mary.

October 14, 1991. Giants 23, Steelers 20. At Three Rivers Stadium.

Since then, the Steelers have won 22 straight Monday night home games. The most recent came against the Giants last night, 24-16.

Overall, the Steelers have 31 home wins on Monday night, tied for second most in the NFL.

That most recent home Monday night loss, 33 years ago, featured Jeff Hostetler against Bubby Brister, who was replaced by rookie Neil O’Donnell. Down 20-0, the Steelers eventually tied the game up, on an O’Donnell touchdown pass to tight end Eric Green. But the Giants won on a 44-yard field goal from former Steelers kicker Matt Bahr, with four seconds left.

The Steelers have yet to lose a home Monday night game since then.