Steelers hire Jahri Evans as assistant OL coach, add four other assistants

Jahri Evans will find out later this week if he has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he’ll have a new job for the 2026 season either way.

The Steelers announced that the longtime Saints guard has been hired as their assistant offensive line coach. Evans held the same job for the Saints in 2025 and he played his final NFL season for Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy when McCarthy was the Packers’ head coach in 2017.

Evans was one of five coaching additions announced on Monday afternoon. The Steelers confirmed their reported additions of offensive line coach James Campen and wide receivers coach Adam Henry while also hiring running backs coach Ramon Chinyoung. They also announced that they will retain quarterbacks coach Tom Arth.

Chinyoung was the Cowboys’ assistant offensive line coach in 2025 and he was on McCarthy’s staff in Dallas the previous two seasons. Arth is heading into his third season with the Steelers.