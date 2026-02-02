 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_finalpatsseahawksV2_260202.jpg
SEA, NE beat the odds in making Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_kwesiadofomensah_260202.jpg
Simms: Vikings firing GM Adofo-Mensah ‘shocked me’
nbc_pft_seawearingnavyblue_260202.jpg
Significance of SEA wearing blue jerseys for SB LX

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_finalpatsseahawksV2_260202.jpg
SEA, NE beat the odds in making Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_kwesiadofomensah_260202.jpg
Simms: Vikings firing GM Adofo-Mensah ‘shocked me’
nbc_pft_seawearingnavyblue_260202.jpg
Significance of SEA wearing blue jerseys for SB LX

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers hire Jahri Evans as assistant OL coach, add four other assistants

  
Published February 2, 2026 03:55 PM

Jahri Evans will find out later this week if he has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he’ll have a new job for the 2026 season either way.

The Steelers announced that the longtime Saints guard has been hired as their assistant offensive line coach. Evans held the same job for the Saints in 2025 and he played his final NFL season for Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy when McCarthy was the Packers’ head coach in 2017.

Evans was one of five coaching additions announced on Monday afternoon. The Steelers confirmed their reported additions of offensive line coach James Campen and wide receivers coach Adam Henry while also hiring running backs coach Ramon Chinyoung. They also announced that they will retain quarterbacks coach Tom Arth.

Chinyoung was the Cowboys’ assistant offensive line coach in 2025 and he was on McCarthy’s staff in Dallas the previous two seasons. Arth is heading into his third season with the Steelers.