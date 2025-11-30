Steelers lead 7-0 after officials fail to enforce personal foul on DK Metcalf on extra-point try

The Steelers turned Buffalo’s second turnover into the first points of Sunday’s game.

Running back Jaylen Warren finished off a short drive with a one-yard touchdown run and the Steelers are up 7-0 with 8:09 to play in the first half. The score was set up when linebacker Patrick Queen fell on a fumble by Bills running back James Cook on the Buffalo 39-yard line.

Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after Warren scored, but officials did not push Chris Boswell’s extra point attempt back 15 yards. They enforced the penalty on the ensuing kickoff and CBS rules analyst/former NFL referee Gene Steratore confirmed this was a mistake because such penalties on the scoring team need to be applied on the conversion attempt.

The first Bills turnover came on their first offensive possession. Cornerback Brandin Echols stepped in front of a Josh Allen pass at the Steelers’ 35-yard line, but the Steelers followed that up with the first of their three punts on the afternoon.

The Bills have punted twice in between their turnovers and they need to find some offensive spark if they want a win in Pittsburgh.