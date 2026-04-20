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Steelers left tackle Broderick Jones needs further evaluation after neck injury setback

  
Published April 20, 2026 08:27 AM

When Steelers left tackle Broderick Jones injured his neck in Week 12, it was not believed to be overly serious, and there was talk that he could return for the playoffs. That didn’t happen, and now the injury appears serious enough that his availability for 2026 is in question.

Jones had a setback to the neck injury and is scheduled to be examined this week to determine whether he will be ready for training camp and the start of the season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The evaluation might lead to the Steelers drafting a left tackle in the first three rounds of the draft, preferably one they think could be ready to start in Week One if Jones isn’t ready.

The 24-year-old Jones was drafted by the Steelers with the 14th overall pick in 2023. He hadn’t missed a game in his NFL career until going on injured reserve after last season’s neck injury.