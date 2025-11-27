 Skip navigation
Steelers list Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf as full practice participants

  
Published November 27, 2025 02:26 PM

The Steelers could be thankful for positive injury news concerning quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver DK Metcalf on Thursday.

Both players were listed as full practice participants after sitting out practice on Wednesday.

It was the first full practice for Rodgers since he suffered a fracture to his left wrist in Week 11. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that he was optimistic about Rodgers returning to face the Bills after missing last Sunday’s loss to the Bears and injury designations will be released on Friday.

Metcalf missed Wednesday with an ankle injury. He injured the ankle against the Bears.

Wide receiver Ben Skowronek (shoulder), left tackle Broderick Jones (neck), and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (knee) remained out of practice. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hip) was a limited participant while defensive end Cam Heyward (ankle) and edge rusher Alex Highsmith (pectoral) moved up to full participation.