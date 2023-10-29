Steelers lose Kenny Pickett to injury, game to Jaguars

The Jaguars are 6-2, and the Steelers are reeling.

Today’s 20-10 victory in Pittsburgh was the latest impressive win for a Jaguars team that looks like a contender in the AFC. And it was a big loss in more ways than one for the Steelers.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left the game with a rib injury, a big blow for an already struggling offense. There was no immediate word on the seriousness of the injury, but losing Pickett for any amount of time would hurt for the Steelers, who fell to 4-3 with the loss.

Pickett hadn’t been playing well before he was hurt, and Mitch Trubisky was no better. It was another bad day for the offense in Pittsburgh.

But the Jaguars’ offense did enough on a sloppy and rainy day, with Trevor Lawrence making some big throws, particularly a 56-yard touchdown pass to Travis Etienne. The Jaguars also got a big game from kicker Brandon McManus, who had no trouble with the elements and hit four field goals, including two from 50-plus yards.

The Jaguars are clearly the class of the AFC South and have to love their chances of earning a home playoff game and perhaps making some noise in the postseason. The Steelers are far from out of it in the AFC playoff race, but today’s loss hurts.