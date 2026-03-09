Steelers MVP Kenneth Gainwell joins the Buccaneers

Thirty years ago, the Steelers lost team MVP to free agency, when quarterback Neil O’Donnell left for the Jets. Today, it happened for the first time since then.

2025 Steelers MVP Kenneth Gainwell has agreed to terms with the Buccaneers. It’s reportedly a two-year, $14 million deal.

Gainwell played well last year, despite taking only half of the offensive snaps. He had 1,023 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns.

A year ago, he signed a modest one-year deal with the Steelers. He has now parlayed that into more money per year ($7 million) through 2027.

The deal makes it clear that Gainwell will join Bucky Irving as the top tailbacks in Tampa Bay, with the door closed on a return by Rachaad White.