Steelers need to unleash George Pickens, embrace Jaylen Warren

Regardless of who should be blamed — and the blame arguably extends much higher up the ladder than embattled offensive coordinator Matt Canada — the Steelers’ offense is struggling. It lacks identity. It has no rhythm. There’s no sense of a broader strategy to establish something/anything.

Again, it’s more than Canada. Mike Tomlin is the head coach. At some point, he’s in charge. He gets the bulk of the credit when everything goes well. He understandably should share at least a bit in the blame when the fans are not, as Tomlin put it on Tuesday, “fat, sassy, and spoiled.”

Obviously, efforts will be made to improve things. Last week, the Steelers gained minus-seven yards in the fourth quarter — and still erased a 22-19 deficit to win the game.

On Sunday night against the Raiders, the Steelers need to do two things. One, build the game plan around receiver George Pickens. Two, give more work to running back Jaylen Warren.

Pickens is special. He needs to have the ball in his hands, however they can do it. Long passes, short passes, intermediate passes. Bubble screens, jet sweeps, handoffs. The Steelers need to use Pickens so much that the Raiders devote extra resources to stopping him. Which will in turn open up the rest of the offense.

As to Warren, it’s simple. He has burst and explosion. Najee Harris doest not, at least not to the same extent.

In the Week 2 win over Cleveland, Harris was on the field for 31 snaps. Warren participated in 23. That number should be even. Harris had 11 touches, and Warren had 10. Warren should have more.

Could there be non-football reasons for not using Pickens more and/or not prioritizing Warren? Perhaps. Harris was a first-round pick; the Steelers naturally want him to thrive. As to Pickens (and as mentioned this week on PFT Live), there could be some organizational reluctance to letting him fully blossom, since he would then be in position to expect a massive new contract after the 2024 season, when he becomes eligible for a new deal.

It’s a simple fix. And it’s not just on Canada to make it. Tomlin coaches the team. Others are in positions of influence. If an idiot like me can figure out what needs to happen, surely the Steelers can, too.

