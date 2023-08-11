Steelers plan for Kenny Pickett to play one series tonight

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has said the team will give starting quarterback Kenny Pickett the preseason snaps he needs. That won’t be many tonight.

The plan is for Pickett to start and play one series tonight against Tampa Bay, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Many teams don’t play their starting quarterbacks at all in the preseason, but Tomlin still thinks Pickett can benefit from some live action, even at the risk of injury. A first-round pick last year, Pickett started 12 games as a rookie.

After Pickett exits, the Steelers are expected to go to Mitch Trubisky second, followed by Mason Rudolph. Fourth-quarter duty will go to Tanner Morgan, an undrafted rookie out of Minnesota who is a long shot to make the regular-season roster.