Steelers plan to start Mason Rudolph in Week 16, but Kenny Pickett may return

Santa Claus isn’t the only one looking to Rudolph to provide a spark on Christmas weekend.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the team is preparing to start quarterback Mason Rudolph against the Bengals on Saturday afternoon. But there’s a possibility Kenny Pickett will be available to play after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.

“It’s our intention, as we sit here today, to give Mason Rudolph an opportunity to start,” Tomlin said at his Monday press conference. “He’s a veteran guy. he’s a backup, but he’s also a veteran guy. He’s been in our program a long time. he’s here for those reasons. We’ve got a great deal of comfort with him.”

Mitch Trubisky has started at QB for the last two games but he was replaced by Rudolph late in Saturday’s loss to the Colts.

“Man, we don’t like what we’re looking at and the consistency of it,” Tomlin said of the reason for the change. “What I mean is, we’re not scoring enough points. Particularly as you move into December football, man, you’ve got to score more than 12, 14, 16 points in games this time of year. You better assume that others are doing the same. The engineering of victory is not going to be fluid if you’re not doing those things. And obviously, by nature of the position, the guy that has the ball at the quarterback position, that’s a catalyst for change and opportunity. So, we want to give him some snaps from a preparation standpoint, some in-helmet perspective.

“Not dumping the outcome of the game at Mitch’s feet — I’m not saying that. But I am saying the guy at that position is at the controls and does have a big say in how some things unfold. And it’s more about, really, Mason Rudolph being deserving of an opportunity and us trying to change the trajectory of what’s been transpiring.”

Trubisky was 16-of-23 for 169 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions against the Colts. He also scored a rushing touchdown.

Saturday was Rudolph’s first game action since 2021. He threw three passes, completing two of them for 3 yards.

Rudolph has started 10 games in his career, compiling a 5-4-1 record. He’s completed 61.5 percent of his throws for 2,369 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

As for Pickett, Tomlin said the 2022 first-round pick had a good rehab workout on Monday. Pickett underwent surgery to repair his high ankle sprain the day after suffering the injury in Pittsburgh’s Week 13 loss to Arizona.

“His availability is not out of question this week,” Tomlin said. “But at the front part of the week, our intention and emphasis will be on Mason Rudolph and we’ll leave the door ajar and see how Kenny responds to the work that he did today, the limited work that we’re probably going to give him tomorrow, and, again, establishing a position in terms of a pecking order the closer that we get [to the game].

“But, again, as I stand here today, Mason Rudolph is the guy with the ball. We’re going to support him and ready him.”