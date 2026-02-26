Steelers propose video or phone call with up to five players during negotiating period

In 2012, the NFL implemented a two-day negotiating period for impending free agents, in advance of the official launch of free agency. It allows all teams to negotiate with any and all players whose contracts expire with the launch of the new league year.

The talks happen exclusively with agents, unless players are self-represented. The teams are not allowed to speak directly to players who employ agents. This results in players routinely being signed sight unseen.

The Steelers have proposed an adjustment to this approach. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Pittsburgh wants teams to be able to speak by video or phone call with up to five players during the two-day window.

The proposal also would allow teams to make travel arrangements with the player once an agreement to terms has been reached.

The tweak would give teams and players a limited chance to get acquainted before negotiations result in an agreement. That makes sense for everyone. Currently, it’s all about numbers and nothing more during the negotiating window. Why not give both the team and the player a chance to have direct communications before deciding whether to make such a significant commitment?

There’s no downside. Tampering already happens, rampantly. During the Scouting Combine, agents are meeting with teams to have contract discussions that currently are prohibited. In plenty of situations, those conversations began days if not weeks before the NFL descended on Indianapolis.

Once the negotiating period opens, teams and players are permitted to reach agreements in principle. It’s appropriate to give teams and players a chance to acquire more information before it gets to that point.

Our only suggestion would be this — don’t limit it to five. During the two-day period, let teams talk directly to any and all players who are due to become free agents.

By then, the cat has long since exited the bag. At that point, it’s about finding the right fits. More information will help avoid a case of buyer’s (or seller’s) remorse.