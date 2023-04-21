Steelers, Rams announce Allen Robinson trade

Allen Robinson is officially a Steeler.

The Steelers and Rams announced on Friday morning that the teams have agreed to the previously reported Robinson trade.

Los Angeles will receive the No. 234 overall pick in the seventh round of this year’s draft — and salary cap relief — while Pittsburgh receives Robinson and the No. 251 overall pick in the seventh round.

The Steelers are on the hook to pay the remaining $5 million of Robinson’s 2023 salary.

Robinson had a disappointing one year with the Rams in 2022, catching 33 passes for 339 yards with three touchdowns in 10 games. He suffered a season-ending foot injury in November.