Steelers release Zach Gentry as part of roster cuts

The Steelers have announced the moves to reduce their roster to 53 players.

Tight end Zach Gentry was among them, as Pittsburgh released the 2019 fifth-round pick. The club had re-signed him in the spring.

Playing all 34 games over the last two seasons, Gentry caught a combined 38 passes for 299 yards in that span. Last season, he was on the field for 50 percent of Pittsburgh’s snaps and recorded 19 receptions for 132 yards.

The team also let go of safety Tre Norwood, defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, cornerback Luq Barcoo, running back Greg Bell, receiver Jordan Byrd, receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall, offensive lineman Ryan McCollum, linebacker David Perales, linebacker Quincy Roche, defensive back Trenton Thompson, running back Xazavian Valladay, cornerback Chris Wilcox, and tight end Rodney Williams.

Additionally, Pittsburgh formally announced the trade to send guard Kendrick Green to the Texans in exchange for a Houston sixth-round pick in 2025.