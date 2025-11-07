Steelers rule out four players, including OG Isaac Seumalo

The Steelers have ruled out offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral). Spencer Anderson will replace Seumalo at left guard.

It’s the first time Pittsburgh has not had its starting five offensive linemen, though Anderson finished the past two games.

The Steelers also won’t have receiver Scotty Miller (finger) for the third consecutive week, and safety Jabrill Peppers (quad) will miss his second game in a row.

Linebacker Cole Holcomb (illness) also won’t play for the second consecutive game.

Backup quarterback Will Howard (right hand) and cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring/knee) are questionable.