Steelers rule out Gunner Olszewski, Minkah Fitzpatrick is good to go

The Steelers ruled out receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski for Sunday’s game.

Olszewski was diagnosed with a concussion in Monday’s 26-22 win over the Browns and did not clear protocol yet.

He is the only player on the 53-player roster with a designation.

Safety Damontae Kazee (calf), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (chest), linebacker Markus Golden (knee), tight end Darnell Washington (knee) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (foot) all were full participants Friday.

Fitzpatrick had the “wind knocked out” of him on his tackle that ended the season of Browns running back Nick Chubb. Fitzpatrick aggravated it later in the game when he dove to tackle running back Jerome Ford, saving a touchdown.

Fitzpatrick was taken to the hospital as a precaution and missed Wednesday’s practice.

He is good to go for Sunday, though.