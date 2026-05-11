Steelers sign C Greg Crippen, waive OL Sataoa Laumea

The Steelers made a change on their offensive line after their rookie minicamp.

They announced that they have signed center Greg Crippen after he tried out for the team over the weekend. They waived offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea in a corresponding move.

Crippen started all 13 games for Michigan last season and appeared in 41 games over his entire time in Ann Arbor. Zach Frazier is set to start at center for the Steelers this season and Ryan McCollum is also on hand as a backup.

Laumea was a Seahawks sixth-round pick in 2024 and he started six games during his rookie season. He was waived last summer and spent time on the Saints’ practice squad before signing with Pittsburgh in January.