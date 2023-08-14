Steelers sign CB Lavert Hill

The Steelers have signed cornerback Lavert Hill, the team announced Monday. It previously was reported they are signing former USFL cornerback Nevelle Clarke.

The signings required corresponding moves, and the Steelers waived/injured cornerback Duke Dawson and waived cornerback Isaiah Dunn.

Hill, who played at the University of Michigan from 2016-19, was named to the All-XFL team this spring. He played with the St. Louis Battlehawks and totaled 25 tackles and two interceptions in 10 games.

Hill was not selected in the 2020 NFL draft but signed with the Chiefs as a college free agent. He also had stints with the Eagles, Cardinals, 49ers and Browns.

Dawson entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Patriots in 2018 but never played a down for New England. He did play for the Broncos in his only NFL action, appearing in 14 games in 2019 and 12 in 2020.