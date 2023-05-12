 Skip navigation
Steelers sign fourth-rounder Nick Herbig, seventh-rounder Spencer Anderson

  
Published May 12, 2023 12:13 PM

The Steelers have been busy signing draft picks on Friday.

Shortly after announcing the signings of tight end Darnell Washington and cornerback Cory Trice, the Steelers announced two more agreements. They signed fourth-round linebacker Nick Herbig and seventh-round offensive lineman Spencer Anderson.

Herbig had 47 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two passes defensed in 11 games at Wisconsin last season. His older brother Nate signed a two-year deal with the Steelers this offseason, so the brothers are now officially teammates.

Anderson started games at tackle, guard, and center during his time at Maryland.

The Steelers have three unsigned picks, including first-round tackle Broderick Jones.