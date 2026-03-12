Steelers sign OL Jack Driscoll

The Steelers re-signed offensive tackle Jack Driscoll to a one-year contract on Wednesday, the team announced.

Driscoll was signed to the practice squad in 2025 and bounced between the active roster and the practice squad. He did not play a down last season.

The Eagles drafted Driscoll in the fourth round in 2020.

He spent five seasons with the Eagles, appearing in 67 games, starting 18.

Driscoll was with the Dolphins during the 2024 offseason and training camp before rejoining the Eagles.

He has seen action at guard and tackle.