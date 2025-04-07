Steelers sign OT Calvin Anderson to two-year deal

Offensive tackle Calvin Anderson will be back in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers announced on Monday that they have signed Anderson to a two-year deal. They did not announce any other terms.

Anderson signed with the Steelers last September and appeared in four games before landing on injured reserve. He was activated ahead of their Wild Card game in the playoffs, but did not play in the loss to the Ravens.

Anderson appeared in five games for the Patriots in 2023 and 41 games over three seasons with the Broncos. He started 12 times for Denver and made a pair of starts during his time with New England.