Steelers sign punter Cameron Johnston to one-year contract

  
Published March 10, 2026 04:43 PM

Punter Cameron Johnston will have a second stint with the Steelers.

Johnston, who previously played for the Steelers in 2024, signed a one-year contract with the team today.

The last time Johnston was a Steeler, it didn’t go well: He signed a three-year contract in 2024 but suffered a season-ending injury in Week One. The Steelers cut him in 2025 and he ended up playing three games for the Bills and one for the Giants last season.

An Australian who moved to the United States to punt at Ohio State, Johnston originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Eagles in 2017. He spent four years with the Eagles and three with the Texans before signing with the Steelers the first time.