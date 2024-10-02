 Skip navigation
Steelers sign RB Aaron Shampklin to 53-man roster, designate LB Jeremiah Moon for return

  
Published October 2, 2024 11:01 AM

The Steelers have injury issues in their offensive backfield, so they’ve added another running back to the active roster.

The team announced that they have signed Aaron Shampklin off of their practice squad. Shampklin was elevated on a temporary basis in Week Four and ran once for five yards in a loss to the Colts.

Jaylen Warren missed that game with a knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson left the game with an ankle injury. Head coach Mike Tomlin said the door is open to both of them playing against the Cowboys this week, but signing Shampklin gives the Steelers protection against things going the other way.

The Steelers also announced that linebacker Jeremiah Moon has been designated for return from injured reserve. Moon played eight games for the Ravens last year and was claimed off of waivers near the end of the season.