Steelers sign Rodney Williams to 53-man roster

The Steelers have signed tight end Rodney Williams to their 53-man roster, the team announced.

Williams was on Pittsburgh’s practice squad after spending much of last season and the preseason with the club. He has not yet appeared in a regular-season game.

Pittsburgh needed to add depth to its active roster at tight end as Pat Freiermuth is dealing with a hamstring injury and is considered week-to-week.

The Steelers have also signed receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and tight end Noah Gindorff to their practice squad.

Pittsburgh will host Baltimore on Sunday for the first of two matchups between the division rivals this season.