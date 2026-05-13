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Steelers sign S Makari Paige, cut CB Cory Trice

  
Published May 13, 2026 04:28 PM

The Steelers signed safety Makari Paige to a one-year contract on Wednesday, the team announced.

Paige originally signed with the Giants as a college free agent following the 2025 draft. He spent time on the Giants’ practice squad last season.

He played collegiately at the University of Michigan, where he appeared in 53 games. Paige was on the Wolverines’ 2023 national championship team.

He recorded 135 total tackles, including 64 solo stops, 11 passes defensed, three interceptions, two tackles for a loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.

In a corresponding move, the Steelers released cornerback Cory Trice Jr. with a failed physical.

The Steelers selected Trice in the seventh round of the 2023 draft, and he played six games with one start in 2024 in his only regular-season action. Trice had knee and hamstring injuries that kept him sidelined the rest of his time in Pittsburgh, including a torn ACL during training camp in his rookie campaign.