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Steelers sign WR Joaquin Davis, DB Daryl Porter

  
Published June 11, 2026 10:13 AM

The Steelers added a couple of players to their roster as they approach the final days of their offseason program.

They announced the signings of wide receiver Joaquin Davis and defensive back Daryl Porter on Thursday. Long snapper Cal Adomitis and offensive lineman Aiden Williams were cut in corresponding moves.

Davis spent time on the Vikings’ practice squad after going undrafted last year. Porter played three special teams snaps and one defensive snap in one regular season appearance for the Steelers last season. Porter has also spent time with the Bills since going undrafted in 2025.

With Adomitis off the roster, Christian Kuntz is now the only long snapper in Pittsburgh.