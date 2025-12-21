 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers take 22-10 lead over Lions with long Jaylen Warren TD run

  
Published December 21, 2025 06:57 PM

The Steelers have taken clear control of Sunday’s matchup with the Lions in the second half.

Jaylen Warren may have put the game away with his 45-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, making the score 22-10, Pittsburgh.

Warren now has 98 yards on 13 carries so far on Sunday.

That continues a run of 19 straight points for the Steelers, going back to the end of the first half.

While the Steelers took a two-point lead on a safety, Chris Boswell capped a long 17-play, 64-yard drive to give Pittsburgh a 15-10 advantage.

But the Lions did nothing on their ensuing drive, going three-and-out.

In their first two possessions of the second half, the Lions ran six plays, gained -3 yards, and even lost two points with a safety. Detroit fans vocalized their displeasure, with some resounding boos that were heard on the CBS broadcast.