Steelers take 22-10 lead over Lions with long Jaylen Warren TD run
The Steelers have taken clear control of Sunday’s matchup with the Lions in the second half.
Jaylen Warren may have put the game away with his 45-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, making the score 22-10, Pittsburgh.
Warren now has 98 yards on 13 carries so far on Sunday.
That continues a run of 19 straight points for the Steelers, going back to the end of the first half.
While the Steelers took a two-point lead on a safety, Chris Boswell capped a long 17-play, 64-yard drive to give Pittsburgh a 15-10 advantage.
But the Lions did nothing on their ensuing drive, going three-and-out.
In their first two possessions of the second half, the Lions ran six plays, gained -3 yards, and even lost two points with a safety. Detroit fans vocalized their displeasure, with some resounding boos that were heard on the CBS broadcast.