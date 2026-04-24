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Steelers take OT Max Iheanachor at No. 21

  
Published April 23, 2026 10:13 PM

With questions lingering regarding tackle Broderick Jones’s neck injury, the Steelers needed help at the position.

They got it.

The team hosting the draft selected Arizona State Max Iheanachor at No. 21.

No tackles were taken in the first eight picks. Since then, seven had been selected.

It’s not a sexy pick for the Steelers, but it’s the kind of meat-and-potatoes move that will be much needed to improve the offense. Especially since, overall, the talent cupboard may be more bare than anyone realizes.

Obviously, the Steelers may need to be thinking about quarterback at some point. One thing we won’t know is whether they would have taken Ty Simpson, if he’d still be on the board.