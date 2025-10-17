 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers TE Jonnu Smith is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 7

  
Published October 17, 2025 11:30 AM

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that they have named Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith their Community MVP for Week 7.

Smith and several other Steelers players visited inmates at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette, including Smith’s brother Wayne. The players spent the day speaking to approximately 100 inmates about resilience and perseverance while representatives from Community Kitchen Pittsburgh gave a presentation about post-incarceration employment opportunities.

“It is truly a blessing and an honor to be named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP. As a man of faith, I understand the position of my platform far exceeds any touchdown I can score. The real stats are off the field,” Smith said in a statement. “The joy that I have for receiving an award for doing something pure and not expecting anything in return makes it all the more special.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Smith’s foundation and he will join the other weekly MVPs in being eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the season.