Steelers TE Jonnu Smith is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 7

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that they have named Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith their Community MVP for Week 7.

Smith and several other Steelers players visited inmates at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette, including Smith’s brother Wayne. The players spent the day speaking to approximately 100 inmates about resilience and perseverance while representatives from Community Kitchen Pittsburgh gave a presentation about post-incarceration employment opportunities.

“It is truly a blessing and an honor to be named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP. As a man of faith, I understand the position of my platform far exceeds any touchdown I can score. The real stats are off the field,” Smith said in a statement. “The joy that I have for receiving an award for doing something pure and not expecting anything in return makes it all the more special.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Smith’s foundation and he will join the other weekly MVPs in being eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the season.

