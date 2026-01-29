 Skip navigation
Maye's shoulder 'something to keep an eye on'
Patriots face 'biggest challenge' yet vs. Seahawks
Nix claps back at Payton regarding ankle injury

Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Steelers to hire James Campen as OL coach

  
Published January 29, 2026 06:03 PM

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy will be bringing one of his Green Bay assistants with him to Pittsburgh.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that James Campen will be hired as the team’s offensive line coach.

Campen played for the Packers from 1989-1993 and joined their staff in 2004. McCarthy was hired as their head coach in 2006 and Campen coached the offensive line through the 2018 season.

Campen moved on to the Browns, Chargers, Texans and Panthers before leaving the coaching ranks after the 2023 season. He has most recently been working in a scouting role for the Packers.