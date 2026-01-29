 Skip navigation
Steelers to interview Scott Tolzien for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 29, 2026 12:30 PM

The Steelers are looking to bring in another assistant new head coach Mike McCarthy has plenty of familiarity with.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Pittsburgh plans to interview New Orleans quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien for its offensive coordinator vacancy.

Tolzien, 38, played under McCarthy as a backup quarterback for the Packers from 2013-2015. Tolzien then coached under McCarthy with the Cowboys from 2020-2024, first as a coaching assistant and then as the team’s QBs coach for his last two seasons there.

In 2025, Tolzien worked with rookie Tyler Shough, helping him finish the season having completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 2,384 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in 11 games with nine starts.