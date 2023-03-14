Steelers to re-sign Damontae Kazee to two-year deal

The Steelers are bringing back one of their own.

According to multiple reports, Pittsburgh is re-signing safety Damontae Kazee to a two-year deal.

Kazee, who turns 30 in June, signed with the Steelers as a free agent last year. He appeared in nine games with four starts for Pittsburgh in 2022, playing 26 percent of defensive snaps and 13 percent of special teams snaps.

He recorded 20 total tackles with a pair of interceptions.

Kazee began his career as a Falcons fifth-round pick in 2017. He appeared in 52 games with 34 starts for Atlanta from 2017-2020. He then appeared in 17 games with 15 starts for Dallas in 2021.

He has 14 career interceptions with seven forced fumbles and 19 passes defensed.