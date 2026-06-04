Steelers to sign TE Robert Tonyan

The Steelers are bringing in a veteran tight end who will be a familiar face to some in the building.

Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Pittsburgh has agreed to sign Robert Tonyan to a one-year deal.

Tonyan, 32, played for the Packers from 2017-2022, giving him familiarity with both head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Tonyan’s best season came in 2020, when he caught 11 touchdowns from the QB.

He recently received a tryout with Pittsburgh and is now going to join the team’s roster.

Tonyan spent last season with the Chiefs, appearing in all 17 games. He was on the field for 12 percent of offensive snaps and 26 percent of special teams snaps, making just one catch on the season.

Having entered the league in 2017 as an underrated free agent, Tonyan has appeared in 107 career games with 24 starts for the Packers, Bears, Vikings, and Chiefs. He’s caught 149 passes for 1,550 yards with 17 touchdowns.