Steelers to sign WR Scotty Miller to one-year deal

  
Published May 8, 2024 01:43 PM

The Steelers have added another former Falcon.

Pittsburgh is signing Scotty Miller to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Miller, 26, spent last season with the Falcons under now-Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Appearing in all 17 games, Miller caught 11 passes for 161 yards with two touchdowns. He was on the field for 24 percent of Atlanta’s offensive snaps.

A Buccaneers sixth-round pick in 2019, Miller won Super Bowl LV with Tampa Bay to cap the 2020 season. He has 85 career catches for 1,085 yards with six touchdowns in 67 games.

The Steelers have now added Miller, Cordarrelle Patterson, Van Jefferson, and MyCole Pruitt this offseason after each played under Smith in Atlanta.