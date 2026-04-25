 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tate_260424.jpg
Titans selecting Tate ‘showed conviction’
nbc_pft_sonny_styles_260424v2.jpg
WAS, NO get ‘freak show’ players in Styles, Tyson
new_era.jpg
Intra-division trades no longer an aberration

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tate_260424.jpg
Titans selecting Tate ‘showed conviction’
nbc_pft_sonny_styles_260424v2.jpg
WAS, NO get ‘freak show’ players in Styles, Tyson
new_era.jpg
Intra-division trades no longer an aberration

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers trade up to No. 47, select WR Germie Bernard

  
Published April 24, 2026 08:08 PM

The Colts were set to make their first pick of the 2026 draft at No. 47 overall. But that’s not going to be the case.

Pittsburgh has traded up to No. 47 and has selected receiver Germie Bernard out of Alabama.

Bernard spent one season at Michigan State, one season at Washington, and two seasons with Alabama in his collegiate career. In 2025, he caught 64 passes for 862 yards with seven touchdowns. He led the team in receptions in 2024 and 2025.

So, after Pittsburgh’s mix-up with Makai Lemon on Thursday night, the Steelers have picked up a young receiver.

The Steelers sent No. 53, No. 135, and No. 237 to the Colts in exchange for No. 47 and No. 249.

Indianapolis’ first pick in 2026 now set for No. 53.