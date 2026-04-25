Steelers trade up to No. 47, select WR Germie Bernard

The Colts were set to make their first pick of the 2026 draft at No. 47 overall. But that’s not going to be the case.

Pittsburgh has traded up to No. 47 and has selected receiver Germie Bernard out of Alabama.

Bernard spent one season at Michigan State, one season at Washington, and two seasons with Alabama in his collegiate career. In 2025, he caught 64 passes for 862 yards with seven touchdowns. He led the team in receptions in 2024 and 2025.

So, after Pittsburgh’s mix-up with Makai Lemon on Thursday night, the Steelers have picked up a young receiver.

The Steelers sent No. 53, No. 135, and No. 237 to the Colts in exchange for No. 47 and No. 249.

Indianapolis’ first pick in 2026 now set for No. 53.