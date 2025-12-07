 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Steelers up 17-3 after Lamar Jackson INT, Ravens penalty on a FG try

  
Published December 7, 2025 02:17 PM

The Ravens looked like they were going to get the ball back down 10 points in the second quarter, but a penalty gave the Steelers another chance to score a touchdown.

Defensive tackle Travis Jones was flagged for unnecessary roughness on a Chris Boswell field goal and the Steelers got a six-yard touchdown run on the next play. CBS caught audio of Ravens head coach John Harbaugh arguing that Jones did not hit the head or neck of Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz and video showed that Jones hit his shoulder, but the result is still a 17-3 Steelers lead.

The Steelers got the ball on the Ravens’ 36-yard line thanks to an interception by cornerback James Pierre. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tried to float a pass over Pierre while scrambling, but there wasn’t enough air on the ball to avoid a turnover.

Jackson is 4-of-8 for 44 yards and the Ravens are going to need him to get going in order to pull out a much-needed divisional win.