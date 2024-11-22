Steelers use Jameis Winston fumble to take lead with back-to-back touchdowns

Well, that didn’t take long.

Only 6:01 after the Browns took an 18-6 lead, the Steelers now lead 19-18.

The Steelers had a seven-play, 69-yard drive that resulted in a 3-yard Jaylen Warren touchdown run. That cut the Steelers’ deficit to 18-13 with 7:57 left.

Three plays later, including the kickoff, the Steelers had the ball back.

Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig sacked Browns quarterback Jameis Winston, jarring the ball loose. Defensive back DeShon Elliott recovered for the Steelers at the Cleveland 27.

It took only three plays for the Steelers to take the lead with Russell Wilson throwing a 23-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Austin, who had a 46-yard catch to set up a field goal in the first half.

The Steelers missed the two-point try, with Wilson throwing incomplete to Cordarrelle Patterson.