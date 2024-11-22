 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

mayfield.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
nbc_csu_bestbets_241121.jpg
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets
nbc_csu_balvslac_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

mayfield.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
nbc_csu_bestbets_241121.jpg
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets
nbc_csu_balvslac_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers use Jameis Winston fumble to take lead with back-to-back touchdowns

  
Published November 21, 2024 10:45 PM

Well, that didn’t take long.

Only 6:01 after the Browns took an 18-6 lead, the Steelers now lead 19-18.

The Steelers had a seven-play, 69-yard drive that resulted in a 3-yard Jaylen Warren touchdown run. That cut the Steelers’ deficit to 18-13 with 7:57 left.

Three plays later, including the kickoff, the Steelers had the ball back.

Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig sacked Browns quarterback Jameis Winston, jarring the ball loose. Defensive back DeShon Elliott recovered for the Steelers at the Cleveland 27.

It took only three plays for the Steelers to take the lead with Russell Wilson throwing a 23-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Austin, who had a 46-yard catch to set up a field goal in the first half.

The Steelers missed the two-point try, with Wilson throwing incomplete to Cordarrelle Patterson.