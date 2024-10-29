 Skip navigation
Steelers waive LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji

  
October 29, 2024

The Steelers cut linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji from the active roster, the team announced Tuesday.

They signed him to the active roster from the practice squad 10 days ago. He has bounced between the practice squad and the active roster this season, so the Steelers likely re-sign him to the practice squad.

He played four defensive snaps and one on special teams in Monday night’s victory over the Giants.

In three games this season, he has seen action on 25 defensive snaps and six on special teams.

The Falcons made Ogundeji a fifth-round pick in 2021, and he started 11 games as a rookie and then made 16 starts in 2022. Ogundeji spent 2023 on injured reserve with a lower body injury.

Atlanta released Ogundeji in May.

The Steelers also announced they cut running back La’Mical Perine and cornerback Thomas Graham from the practice squad.