Steelers want Darnell Washington to be “allowed to grow”

The Steelers are expected to throw first-round pick Broderick Jones right into the fire at left tackle this season, but the plan for third-round pick Darnell Washington is a bit different.

Washington had a lot of admirers because of the potential he showed as a receiver and a blocker while playing tight end at Georgia, so some might have expected him to be on the fast track to the lineup. The Steelers have Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry back from last season, however, and tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts said that will allow them to take a more measured approach to working Washington into the mix.

“It takes a little bit of pressure off Darnell because of what you’ve got in that room ,” Roberts said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “As he comes in, he can come in slowly and be allowed to grow. As he does that, I think he can be a real problem for people to handle.”

The Steelers got good returns from last year’s draft class in quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver George Pickens. More of the same from the likes of Washington and Jones would help transform the offense along with improving the team’s hopes of returning to the playoffs.