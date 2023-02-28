 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_cycling_tdfsandboxprvw_230630.jpg
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_cycling_tdfsandboxprvw_230630.jpg
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers want Mitch Trubisky around for a long time

  
Published February 28, 2023 05:39 AM
nbc_bfa_scoutingcombine_230227
February 27, 2023 04:23 PM
Charles Robinson joins Brother from Another to discuss what changes, if any, need to be made to the NFL Scouting Combine, and the subconscious factors used by coaches and scouts to evaluate players.

The Steelers benched quarterback Mitch Trubisky early in the 2022 season, but they aren’t planning for his departure from the organization.

Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers as a free agent last year and then saw the team draft Kenny Pickett in the first round of the draft. Pickett replaced Trubisky at halftime of the fourth game of the season and remained the starter when healthy for the rest of the year.

Speaking from the Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Steelers General Manager Omar Khan said the team’s plan is to keep Trubisky on hand as their backup quarterback for at least one more season. Khan said that the team hopes to have Trubisky on the roster for “a long time.”

Trubisky is set to make $8 million with a $10.625 million cap hit. The team would get that $8 million in cap space back by moving on from him, but the preference is clearly to have Trubisky rather than use that money elsewhere in 2023.