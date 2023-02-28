Steelers want Mitch Trubisky around for a long time

The Steelers benched quarterback Mitch Trubisky early in the 2022 season, but they aren’t planning for his departure from the organization.

Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers as a free agent last year and then saw the team draft Kenny Pickett in the first round of the draft. Pickett replaced Trubisky at halftime of the fourth game of the season and remained the starter when healthy for the rest of the year.

Speaking from the Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Steelers General Manager Omar Khan said the team’s plan is to keep Trubisky on hand as their backup quarterback for at least one more season. Khan said that the team hopes to have Trubisky on the roster for “a long time.”

Trubisky is set to make $8 million with a $10.625 million cap hit. The team would get that $8 million in cap space back by moving on from him, but the preference is clearly to have Trubisky rather than use that money elsewhere in 2023.